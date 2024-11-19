NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Flat For The Second Day Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Opens Flat For The Second Day Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention

The rupee opened little changed at Rs 84.40, according to Bloomberg data.

19 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday amid foreign fund outflows and RBI intervention.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 84.40, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 84.39 on Monday.

After heavy selling seen last week in Asian stocks, world stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is expected to trade in Rs 83.30-83.50 range, he said. "RBI has been, however, firmly standing at 83.41 and has not allowed any movement beyond this level," he stated.

ALSO READ

India's Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Buy-On-Dips Investments Bruised As Global Funds Slash Exposure
Opinion
India's Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Buy-On-Dips Investments Bruised As Global Funds Slash Exposure
Read More

The dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of 10 leading global currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 106.167 as of 08:55 a.m.

Moody’s has forecast India’s economic growth at 7.2% for 2024, providing a more positive outlook for the Rupee, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

"Further supporting the rupee is the easing of tensions in the Middle East, which has helped stabilise oil and gold prices, supporting India’s trade balance," Pabari said.

"The Federal Reserve's cautious stance and foreign fund outflows amounting to $14 billion from October remain formidable challenges to the rupee's stability," he added.

International benchmark Brent crude oil was 3.18% up at $73.30. Oil prices were little changed following a surge on Monday, driven by simmering geopolitical tensions.

West Texas Intermediate settled above $69 a barrel after the US approved the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine within Russian territory, heightening tensions between the two countries.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise Over 1% As HDFC Bank, RIL Share Prices Lead
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise Over 1% As HDFC Bank, RIL Share Prices Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT