Rupee Opens Flat For The Second Day Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday amid foreign fund outflows and RBI intervention.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 84.40, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 84.39 on Monday.

After heavy selling seen last week in Asian stocks, world stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is expected to trade in Rs 83.30-83.50 range, he said. "RBI has been, however, firmly standing at 83.41 and has not allowed any movement beyond this level," he stated.