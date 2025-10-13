Rupee's Unusual Calm Fuels Speculation Of Tightening RBI Grip

India's rupee has barely budged over the past three weeks, prompting some traders to speculate that the central bank is once again tightening its grip on the currency.

The one-month volatility in the dollar-rupee pair has crashed to the year’s lowest level this month. The currency has been stuck in a narrow range, struggling to break past the 89-per-dollar mark after hitting fresh lows.

The Reserve Bank of India has built up short dollar positions of at least $15 billion in the non-deliverable forwards market over the past two to three weeks to defend the rupee, Bloomberg News reported last week.

The move marks a shift in tone under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who since taking charge in December had allowed the rupee to move more freely — in contrast to his predecessor Shaktikanta Das’s tight grip on the currency.