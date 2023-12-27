Cupid Shares Locked In Upper Circuit Post Universal-Halwasiya Stake Acquisition

Shares of Cupid Ltd. were locked in upper circuit on Wednesday after Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. and Aditya Halwasiya acquired stake in the company.

Columbia Petro Chem, part of the Universal-Halwasiya Group, and Promoter Aditya Halwasiya bought 26% stake for Rs 325 per share in an open offer, for a consideration of Rs 113 crore.

This comes after the Universal-Halwasiya Group acquired 41.84% stake in the company for Rs 159.1 crore from outgoing promoters Omprakash and Veena Garg.