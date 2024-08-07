Cupid Locked In Upper Circuit For Second Day As Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly Fourfold

Shares of Cupid Ltd. were locked in its upper circuit limit for the second consecutive session on Wednesday after the company's net profit jumped nearly fourfold in the June quarter and its board approved a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 8.26 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year in comparison to Rs 2.16 crore in the year-ago period. The total income was 25% up to Rs 44 crore as compared to Rs 35.1 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Cupid has also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE, saying that it would give vast business exposure to the company in the Gulf countries. The unit has a proposed authorised capital of 2,00,000 UAE Dirham.