CSM Technologies Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards funding growth initiatives, strengthening technological infrastructure, payment of debt and general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Founded in 1998 as Cybertech Software & Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2014 and converted into a public company in 2025.

CSM Technologies is a global GovTech company specialising in digital transformation, IT consulting, and providing comprehensive 360-degree IT solutions to governments and public enterprises worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in the USA, UAE, Canada, Kenya, and Rwanda, along with an Indian subsidiary, Kwantify Solutions Pvt Ltd.