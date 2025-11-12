A $25-Billion Bitcoin Bet Is Fraying As Doubt Hits Big Buyers

Bitcoin is struggling to climb out of a $330 billion hole, and the forces that once powered its ascent are in retreat.

After a bruising October, the digital currency has staged only a halting recovery — climbing, dipping and stalling above $100,000. What’s missing this time is the powerful tailwind that defined much of 2025: institutional conviction.

Over the past month, many of the biggest buyers — from exchange-traded fund allocators to corporate treasuries — have quietly stepped back, depriving the market of the flow-driven support that helped propel the token to records earlier this year. Their retreat hasn’t sparked an industry-wide panic. But it has upended expectations.

For much of the year, institutions were the backbone of Bitcoin’s legitimacy and its price. ETFs as a cohort took in more than $25 billion, according to Bloomberg data, pushing assets as high as roughly $169 billion. Their steady allocation flows helped reframe the asset as a portfolio diversifier — a hedge against inflation, monetary debasement and political disarray. But that narrative — always tenuous — is fraying afresh, leaving the market exposed to something quieter but no less destabilizing: disengagement.

Markus Thielen, chief executive officer at 10X Research and a former portfolio manager at Millennium Management LLC, sees mounting signs of fatigue. Some professional investors, he argues, are losing patience after Bitcoin’s underwhelming 10% gain this year, far behind the performance of gold or tech stocks. And if the price starts to trend downwards afresh, per Thielen, risk advisers are likely to urge institutional clients to scale back positions into the end of the year.

“At one point the risk manager may step in and say, ‘you need to eliminate or lighten your position’,” he said. “There’s a risk that Bitcoin is going to continue to underperfom because people need to rebalance their portfolios. You probably need to buy more Nvidia for when you send out your statement to investors.”