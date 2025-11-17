Crypto's Riskiest Tokens Plummet To Pandemic-Era Levels

The crypto market selloff shows no signs of abating, and some of the riskiest tokens are bearing the brunt of it.

The MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index, which tracks the 50 smallest digital assets in a basket of 100, fell to its lowest level since November 2020 on Sunday before paring some losses.

The low point came as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, erased its roughly 30% advance for 2025 through early October, when it hit a record. So-called altcoins, a barometer of risk appetite in the most speculative corners of crypto, have trailed their larger counterparts by a wide margin since early 2024.

During past bull markets, the small-cap index often outpaced its large-cap counterpart, benefiting from traders’ hunger for high-risk, high-reward bets. But that trend reversed last year after the US approved Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products, which became a focal point for institutional flows.