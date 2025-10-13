Crypto Market Crash: Why Trump's China-Tariff Announcement Wiped Billions — Deepak Shenoy Answers

Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer of Capitalmind Asset Management Company Mutual Fund, has given his perspective on the wide selloffs that took place in the global bitcoin market after US' China tariff announcements.

Shenoy said on Monday that there was enough leverage taken by bitcoin traders to make big bets that when the price dropped for cryptocurrency, they all liquidated their assets in a chain reaction to cover the potential loss.

"Apparently though, there's enough leverage in the bitcoin world that has an auto sell model when prices fall. When leverage runs high you just have to trigger a liquidation and it's a domino effect?"

He was replying to a comment from Helios Capital founder Samir Arora regarding why a non-equity asset like bitcoin saw a downturn of 8.4% and how it was connected to the tariffs imposed on China by Trump.

"It's true, usually bitcoin should go up in times of uncertainty," Shenoy said.