Crypto Market Extends Slide With Bitcoin Dropping Below $87,000

The cryptocurrency market extended a more than a month-long retreat in Thursday trading, just as stocks surrendered the gains they had logged earlier in the day.

Market bellwether Bitcoin dropped more than 4% to below $87,000 for the first time since April, as the market struggled to find new buyers and the momentum that had supported prices earlier in the year evaporated. The pullback comes after weeks of unwinding among fast-moving traders and lingering positioning from October’s record run-up, which have left the market more vulnerable to selling pressure and sharp swings.

“Crypto is suffering from heavy selling by whales who follow the four-year cycle narrative, and this is typically the point in that cycle where prices fall,” said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares. “While we don’t subscribe to this view from a fundamentals perspective, it has become somewhat self-fulfilling, with large holders selling more than US$20 billion since September.”