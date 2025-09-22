Cryptocurrencies Sink As $1.5 Billion In Bullish Bets Wiped Out

Cryptocurrency traders saw more than $1.5 billion in bullish wagers liquidated on Monday, triggering a sharp selloff that sent Ether and other tokens plunging.

Ether fell as much as 9% to $4,075 as nearly half a billion dollars of leveraged long positions in the second-largest token were liquidated according to data from Coinglass. Bitcoin declined 3% to $111,998 at one point. Coins like Solana, Algorand and Avalanche also dropped.

It was the biggest wave of liquidations across cryptocurrencies since at least March 27, the Coinglass data show. There was no clear trigger for the crypto selloff, but market commentators said it was notable in breadth and depth.

“The market is digesting one of the largest liquidation events of the year,” said Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN. “While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term setup is fragile.”

Unless Bitcoin can get back above $115,000 and stay there, Misir sees a risk of “deeper downside.”