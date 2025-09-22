Cryptocurrencies Sink As $1.5 Billion In Bullish Bets Wiped Out
Cryptocurrency traders saw more than $1.5 billion in bullish wagers liquidated on Monday, triggering a sharp selloff that sent Ether and other tokens plunging.
Ether fell as much as 9% to $4,075 as nearly half a billion dollars of leveraged long positions in the second-largest token were liquidated according to data from Coinglass. Bitcoin declined 3% to $111,998 at one point. Coins like Solana, Algorand and Avalanche also dropped.
It was the biggest wave of liquidations across cryptocurrencies since at least March 27, the Coinglass data show. There was no clear trigger for the crypto selloff, but market commentators said it was notable in breadth and depth.
“The market is digesting one of the largest liquidation events of the year,” said Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN. “While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term setup is fragile.”
Unless Bitcoin can get back above $115,000 and stay there, Misir sees a risk of “deeper downside.”
Demand from publicly-listed vehicles set up to hoard tokens helped drive Bitcoin and Ether to all-time highs in August. That momentum has started to fade as shares of digital-asset treasury firms ranging from Michael Saylor’s Strategy to Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. retreated.
“It feels like the market needs a breather, with some participants concerned that the ‘DAT-trade’ is losing steam and there are no more meaningful inflows on the horizon,” said George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading, using the acronym for digital-asset treasuries.
On Monday, more than 407,000 traders saw their positions liquidated over a 24-hour period, the Coinglass data show. The resulting selloff dragged the overall digital-asset market size below $4 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko.
By 10 am New York time, benchmark cryptocurrencies had recovered some of their losses but were still in the red, with Ether down 6% and Bitcoin down 2%.
Data from CryptoQuant show the funding rate for Ether perpetual futures — the fee paid between traders to keep leveraged positions open — has turned negative, hitting its lowest level since last year’s unwind of the yen carry trade. It’s an indication that short sellers are dominating and paying longs to hold their positions.
itcoin has been largely trading in a range of $110,100 and $120,000 since early July, with subdued volatility. During that period, Ether and Solana grabbed the spotlight among crypto traders, rallying 74% and 52% respectively since the start of July.
The sideways trading in Bitcoin comes as gold, the precious metal the original cryptoasset is often compared with, notches near-daily records. Gold reached an all-time high of almost $3,720 an ounce on Monday. Silver also advanced.
Easing monetary policy in the US has been a big factor in pushing gold and equities higher, although Bitcoin has had a more muted response to the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut last week. Several of the top crypto tokens are now nursing double-digit losses over the past five days, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
“The disappointment stands out compared to tradfi, where equities have held up relatively better while crypto underperforms, reinforcing the sense that this move is more idiosyncratic to the asset class,” Sean McNulty, Asia-Pacific derivatives trading lead at FalconX.
Bitcoin was trading at around $112,700 and Ether at $4,170 as of 11:20 a.m. in London.