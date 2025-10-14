Crypto Market Sheds $150 Billion As China Hits Back At US

Cryptocurrencies continued to lose ground after a historic round of liquidations that triggered a sharp selloff over the weekend, as trade tensions weighed on risk assets.

Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, slumped as much as 4% to about $111,200 on Tuesday morning in London, while Ether fell 7.8% to below $4,000. Smaller, more volatile tokens sank further still, dragging the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies down by more than $150 billion over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko data.

The slide came as China imposed curbs on the American units of Hanwha Ocean Co., one of South Korea’s biggest shipbuilders, hitting back against US measures against the Chinese shipping sector. Earlier, about $19 billion of leveraged crypto positions were liquidated in a brutal selloff that began October 10, after US President Donald Trump threatened China with harsher tariffs in response to new export controls.