Crude Slips Below $60, But Oil Marketing Companies Aren’t Cheering — Here's Why

A sharp decline in crude oil prices has failed to lift shares of India’s oil marketing companies, defying the usual playbook where lower crude boosts refining and marketing margins.

Over the past one month, Brent crude has fallen nearly 8% from its peak of $64 per barrel and is now trading around $59–60 per barrel. Yet, OMC stocks have moved in the opposite direction. Indian Oil Corp. is down 5.8%, Hindustan Petroleum has slipped 3.9%, and Bharat Petroleum is lower by 2.3% over the same period.

Typically, a fall in crude prices improves marketing margins for OMCs as input costs soften faster than retail fuel prices. This allows companies to earn higher spreads on petrol and diesel sales.

This time, markets are factoring in policy risks rather than margin upside. Analysts point to two key possibilities if crude remains below $60 per barrel: an excise duty hike or a fuel price cut: both of which could hurt OMC profitability.