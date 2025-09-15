Oil Holds Steady With Focus On Russian Trade, Looming Oversupply

Oil was little changed after advancing last week, as traders weighed moves to crack down on Russian flows against forecasts for a surplus later in the year.

Brent traded near $67 a barrel, after adding 2.3% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was below $63. US President Donald Trump reiterated calls that Europe must stop buying oil from Russia, after earlier saying he’s prepared to move ahead with “major” sanctions on crude supply from the OPEC+ member if NATO countries do the same.

While most European nations have cut back or stopped purchasing Russian oil, several members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — including Hungary and Turkey — continue to do so. Trump’s increased pressure on the alliance comes as the US is set to urge its allies in the Group of Seven to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil.