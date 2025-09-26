Oil Set For Big Weekly Gain As Pressure On Russia Intensifies

Oil headed for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as US President Donald Trump increased pressure on buyers of Russian energy in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Brent traded above $69 a barrel for a weekly advance of 4.4%, while West Texas Intermediate was at more than $65 a barrel. Trump pressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia and discussed energy security with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after he earlier this week rebuked NATO members for buying fuel from the OPEC+ producer.

Turkey “has a lot of options,” while Hungary and Slovakia are landlocked, and are “sort of married to one pipeline,” Trump told reporters in the White House.