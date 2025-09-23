Oil Steadies After Four-Day Loss With Russian Supplies In Focus

Oil was little changed after a four-day decline as investors assess the potential impact of moves by western nations to curtail Russian energy exports.

Brent traded above $66 a barrel after slipping 2.8% over the previous four sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $62. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he wants to see western allies impose secondary sanctions on Russia quickly in order to dramatically ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

The latest threat to the OPEC+ member’s supply comes after President Donald Trump urged European countries to stop buying Russian energy as he seeks to stem the biggest source of funds for the war in Ukraine. However, the US has so far spared China — the biggest buyer of Moscow’s barrels — from additional tariffs after slapping a 50% rate on India for its purchases last month.