Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut, Rising US Fuel Stockpiles
Brent traded around $68 a barrel, after losing 0.8% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $64.
Brent traded around $68 a barrel, after losing 0.8% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $64. While lower interest rates typically boost energy demand, traders had mostly priced in the 25 basis-point cut ahead of the Fed’s decision and unwound hedges against a larger move.
Wednesday’s drop brought oil back to the mid-point of the $5 range it has been trading in since early August. Prices have been buffeted by geopolitical risks, including increased attacks by Ukraine on Russian energy infrastructure, the accelerated return of OPEC+ supply that has boosted predictions of a looming glut later in the year, and the economic impacts of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
US data on Wednesday showed crude inventories fell 9.29 million barrels, their biggest drop in three months, amid a sizable increase in exports. However, the adjustment factor ballooned and distillate inventories rose to the highest since January, adding a bearish tilt to the report.
Prices:
Brent for November settlement slipped 0.2% to $67.83 a barrel at 8:52 a.m. in Singapore.
WTI for October delivery declined 0.2% to $63.92 a barrel.