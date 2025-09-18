Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut, Rising US Fuel Stockpiles

Wednesday’s drop brought oil back to the mid-point of the $5 range it has been trading in since early August. Prices have been buffeted by geopolitical risks, including increased attacks by Ukraine on Russian energy infrastructure, the accelerated return of OPEC+ supply that has boosted predictions of a looming glut later in the year, and the economic impacts of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

US data on Wednesday showed crude inventories fell 9.29 million barrels, their biggest drop in three months, amid a sizable increase in exports. However, the adjustment factor ballooned and distillate inventories rose to the highest since January, adding a bearish tilt to the report.

Prices: