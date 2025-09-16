Oil Prices Hold Gains With Focus On Further Russian Sanctions, Glut
Brent traded above $67 a barrel after adding 1.6% in the two previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63.
Oil steadied after two days of gains as investors weigh the potential of further western sanctions on Russian supplies against a looming glut.
Brent traded above $67 a barrel after adding 1.6% in the two previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63. The European Union is weighing sanctions on companies in India and China that enable Russia’s oil trade as part of an upcoming package of fresh restrictions, according to people familiar with the matter.
China and India have been the biggest Russian oil buyers since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Washington has imposed 50% “secondary tariffs” on New Delhi but has so far spared Beijing in its bid to end the war. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US wouldn’t follow through with threats to penalize Russian crude unless Europe also does so.
Futures have traded in a narrow range in the past month, caught between heightened geopolitical tensions and bearish fundamentals — the biggest of which is a faster-than-scheduled return of OPEC+ supply that has prompted the International Energy Agency to forecast a record glut next year.
Commodities including oil are set to find support from a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut expected this week. Monetary easing would be boon for the US economy and energy demand.
Some market metrics are pointing to softness. The prompt spread for Brent — the difference between its two closest contracts — is trading at 40 cents a barrel, down from almost a dollar two months ago, narrowing a bullish structure known as backwardation.
Prices:
Brent for November settlement rose 0.1% to $67.52 a barrel at 8:28 a.m. in Singapore.
WTI for October delivery advanced 0.1% to $63.36 a barrel.