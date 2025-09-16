Oil Prices Hold Gains With Focus On Further Russian Sanctions, Glut

Oil steadied after two days of gains as investors weigh the potential of further western sanctions on Russian supplies against a looming glut.

Brent traded above $67 a barrel after adding 1.6% in the two previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63. The European Union is weighing sanctions on companies in India and China that enable Russia’s oil trade as part of an upcoming package of fresh restrictions, according to people familiar with the matter.

China and India have been the biggest Russian oil buyers since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Washington has imposed 50% “secondary tariffs” on New Delhi but has so far spared Beijing in its bid to end the war. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US wouldn’t follow through with threats to penalize Russian crude unless Europe also does so.