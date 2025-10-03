Oil Set For Large Weekly Loss Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting On Supply

There are already early signs that global oversupply may be emerging in the Middle East, and the International Energy Agency expects the glut to swell to a record next year — in part due to the return of OPEC+ production. Some Wall Street banks predict Brent will slide into the $50s-a-barrel range.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised production by 400,000 barrels a day in September, formally unwinding output cuts made by the group and its allies in 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey. Saudi Arabia increased supply exactly in line with their OPEC+ quota for the month.

“We believe September marked a turning point, with the oil market now heading towards a sizeable surplus,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a research note.

