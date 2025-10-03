Business NewsMarketsOil Set For Large Weekly Loss Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting On Supply
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Set For Large Weekly Loss Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting On Supply

Brent traded near $64 a barrel, down around 8% for the week, while West Texas Intermediate was below $61.

03 Oct 2025, 07:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil was on track for the biggest weekly decline since late June, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to result in the return of more idled barrels, exacerbating concerns around oversupply.(Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Oil was on track for the biggest weekly decline since late June, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to result in the return of more idled barrels, exacerbating concerns around oversupply.(Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Oil was on track for the biggest weekly decline since late June, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to result in the return of more idled barrels, exacerbating concerns around oversupply.

Brent traded near $64 a barrel, down around 8% for the week, while West Texas Intermediate was below $61. The alliance is scheduled to meet online on Sunday to make a decision on output for November, and could discuss fast-tracking supply hikes as the group seeks to reclaim market share.

Oil Set For Large Weekly Loss Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting On Supply

There are already early signs that global oversupply may be emerging in the Middle East, and the International Energy Agency expects the glut to swell to a record next year — in part due to the return of OPEC+ production. Some Wall Street banks predict Brent will slide into the $50s-a-barrel range.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised production by 400,000 barrels a day in September, formally unwinding output cuts made by the group and its allies in 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey. Saudi Arabia increased supply exactly in line with their OPEC+ quota for the month.

“We believe September marked a turning point, with the oil market now heading towards a sizeable surplus,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a research note.

Prices:

  • Brent for December settlement rose 0.2% to $64.24 a barrel as of 8:26 a.m. in Singapore after sliding 1.9% on Thursday.

  • WTI for November delivery was 0.2% higher at $60.62 a barrel.

ALSO READ

Oil Takes Breather After Run Of Losses Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Opinion
Oil Takes Breather After Run Of Losses Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT