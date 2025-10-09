Oil Declines With Gaza Peace Plan And US Inventories In Focus

Oil edged lower as traders focused on cooling tensions in the Middle East and higher US inventories.

Brent fell below $66 a barrel after rising more than 1% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $62. Israel and Hamas agreed terms for the release of all hostages held by the militant group in Gaza, a major breakthrough in the US- and Qatari-brokered talks to end the two-year war. President Donald Trump said he may soon visit Israel.

Elsewhere, US nationwide crude stockpiles expanded for a second week, although they remained near seasonal lows, according to official data released on Wednesday. Still, levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub declined, as did inventories of refined products.