Oil Rises On Speculation Trump Plans To Sanction Russian Crude

Oil gained as traders braced for fresh US efforts to crimp Russian energy exports.

West Texas Intermediate advanced almost 3% to settle above $68 a barrel after President Donald Trump said he plans to make a “major statement” on Russia on Monday and reiterated criticism of President Vladimir Putin. One sanctions bill, which at least 85 senators have endorsed, would levy 500% tariffs on China and India if they make any purchases of Russian energy.

“The US could decide to impose new sanctions on Russia as early as the beginning of next week,” according to a report from Commerzbank AG. “Lower oil supply from Russia is probably one reason why oil prices have so far been able to absorb the significant increase in OPEC+ production so well.”