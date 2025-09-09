Oil Steadies As Saudi Price Cuts Put Demand Outlook In Focus

Oil steadied as investors weighed the prospect for softening demand after Saudi Arabia cut pricing for most of its grades.

Brent traded near $66 a barrel after closing 0.8% higher on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was above $62. State producer Saudi Aramco will trim the price for all its crude for buyers in Asia next month, following a decision by OPEC+ to continue adding idled barrels to the market in October.

Aramco reduced the price for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia more than expected, potentially sending a bearish signal, according to traders dealing oil in the region. The market is facing an oversupply toward the end of the year and into 2026, which will likely put downward pressure on prices.