Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Tension Builds Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil fell for a third day, heading for a weekly decline ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may see the group sign off on another supply hike.

Brent fell toward $66 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the prior two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $63. The alliance is due to hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 7 to decide the next move after completing the restoration of 2.5 million barrels a day of supply at its previous gathering.

“The oil market will remain on edge,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts including Daniel Hynes said in a note. “Expectations are growing that the group will continue to push more barrels into the market in an effort to gain market share lost to US shale producers in recent years.”