Oil Holds Large Gain As Trump Amps Up Truce Pressure On Russia

Oil held the biggest gain in six weeks after US President Donald Trump reiterated he may impose additional economic penalties on Russia unless a truce is reached with Ukraine.

Brent was above $72 a barrel after closing 3.5% higher in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $69. Trump warned of “tariffs and stuff” if a ceasefire isn’t agreed in 10 days and said he wasn’t concerned about the impact on the market, suggesting the US could ramp up production.

“I don’t even worry about it,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We have so much oil in our country. We’ll just step it up, even further.”