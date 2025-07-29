Business NewsMarketsOil Holds Gain As Trump’s Russia Deadline Raises Supply Concerns
Oil Holds Gain As Trump’s Russia Deadline Raises Supply Concerns

West Texas Intermediate was around $67 a barrel after closing 2.4% higher on Monday.

29 Jul 2025, 06:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Brent settled near $70. Trump said he would impose a new deadline of 10-12 days for Moscow to reach a ceasefire, warning of “secondary sanctions,” Trump said on Monday.(Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomber)

Oil held a gain after President Donald Trump pushed for Russia to reach a swift truce with Ukraine or face potential economic penalties, raising concerns crude supplies from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted.

West Texas Intermediate was around $67 a barrel after closing 2.4% higher on Monday. Brent settled near $70. Trump said he would impose a new deadline of 10-12 days for Moscow to reach a ceasefire, warning of “secondary sanctions,” he said on Monday. The president initially gave Russia 50 days for a truce.

Trump’s action follows the latest round of sanctions by the European Union on Russia, which included penalties on India’s Nayara Energy. Global markets are also focused on the US deadline for trade deals by Aug. 1, and the upcoming OPEC+ meeting that will decide supply policy for September.

Prices:

  • WTI for September delivery rose 0.4% to $66.96 a barrel at 7:38 a.m. in Singapore.

  • Brent for September settlement closed 2.3% higher at $70.04 a barrel on Monday.

