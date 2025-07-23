Oil Prices Edge Higher With Progress Of US Trade Talks In Spotlight

Oil edged higher as investors monitored progress on tariff talks between the US and its key trade partners.

Brent rose toward $69 a barrel after a three-day decline, while West Texas Intermediate was near $66 a barrel. President Donald Trump unveiled an agreement with the Philippines setting a 19% tariff and a deal with Japan that sets a 15% rate, fueling a rally in Asian shares and US stock futures.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will meet his Chinese counterparts for trade talks in Stockholm next week, and will “be working out what is likely an extension” to the current Aug. 12 deadline for negotiations. He also said that the discussions with China can now take on a broader array of topics, potentially including Beijing’s continued purchases of “sanctioned” oil from Russia and Iran.