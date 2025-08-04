Crude Oil Hits 1-Week Low After OPEC+ Hikes Output Supply: How To Place Bets On WTI, MCX?

Oil prices fell to their lowest in a week on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to another large output increase in September, though traders remained wary of further sanctions on Russia.

Brent crude futures fell $1.17, or 1.7%, to $68.50 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined $1.26, or 1.9%, to $66.07. Both contracts lost about $2 on Friday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September.

The latest in a series of accelerated output increases aimed at capturing market share was in line with market expectations and marks a full and early reversal of the group's largest tranche of output cuts, amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or about 2.4% of global demand.

Investors also continued to digest the impact of the latest U.S. tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners and remain wary of further U.S. sanctions on Russia.

U.S. President Trump has threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russian crude buyers as he seeks to pressure Moscow into halting its war in Ukraine.