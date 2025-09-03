Credit Markets Near Records After $90 Billion Bond Sale Spree

Borrowers across the globe sold at least $90 billion in investment-grade debt on Tuesday, as parts of global credit markets neared or toppled records in one of the busiest weeks this year.

There were 27 companies that sold high-grade bonds in the US on Tuesday, just two deals shy of the record number hit last year after the Labor Day holiday. The borrowers sold $43.3 billion of debt altogether, the third largest amount in volume ever.

In Europe, at least 20 borrowers, including sovereigns, issued more than €47 billion ($54.7 billion) of investment-grade debt. When taken together with high-yield issuers, companies sold €49.6 billion of debt, surpassing the previous record one-day total of €47.6 billion set earlier this year. In Japan, at least seven firms priced a total of $10 billion of dollar bonds Tuesday. That pushed issuance from the country across dollars and euros above $100 billion for the first time ever in a year.

Companies are taking advantage of demand that has been strong for most of the year but intensified in the last few months. Investors are keen to lock in higher yields, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point at its upcoming meeting.

“Technicals are really good, inflows have been exceptionally strong, and all the execution metrics are running hot,” said Maureen O’Connor, global head of high-grade debt syndicate at Wells Fargo & Co. “So, it feels like a prime window to issue.”

It’s also cheaper for issuers to borrow money at the moment, as yields on global blue-chip corporate bonds hover near a one-year low at 4.4%. Add to that issuers typically rush the market the day after Labor Day, the market was prime for selling new debt.