Bank Credit Growth Hit By Subdued Corporate Demand, Says Citi Research's Kunal Shah

Subdued corporate demand is weighing on the credit growth of lenders in the country, said Kunal Shah, director of India bank and financials at Citi Research. It's moving towards a single-digit number, which is much below average credit growth, he said.

Corporate credit has the potential to improve credit growth, he said. "The industry needs to see investment activity pick up. Looking at the corporate side, it's largely working capital that has driven the demand. It's not the investment activity which has driven the corporate credit requirement," Shah said in an interview to NDTV Profit.

To some extent, retail has driven credit growth, he said. Lately, Citi Research has observed a moderation in unsecured lending following a standard increase in risk weight. Another segment that saw faster growth was lending to non-banking financial institutions, which is now five to seven percentage points below the average. All of these are pulling down credit growth, he said.