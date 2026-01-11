Corporate Actions This Week: TCS Interim Dividend, Kotak Mahindra 1:5 Stock Split
IT major Tata Consultancy Services will be trading ex-date for its interim dividend this week, along with Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, and TAAL Tech.
The week ahead is expected to witness key corporate action, with dividend announcements expected, along with bonus issues and stock split lined up.
IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be trading ex-date for its interim dividend this week, along with Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd., and TAAL Tech Ltd.
Additionally SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, and Best Agrolife Ltd have finalised their record date for upcoming stock splits this week.
Best Agrolife, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure are the two primary stocks to watch for upcoming bonus issues. With record dates of Jan. 16 and Jan. 13, respectively, investors must act quickly to secure these benefits.
Dividends
On Dec. 23, 2025, TCS had announced that subject to approval, it will pay its third interim dividend in January. The dividend amount will most likely be declared along with the third quarter financial results for FY26. The record date for the third dividend has been set as Jan. 17, 2026.
"The third interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, January 17, 2026 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose", the company stated in its release.
The record date for Taal Tech's generous Rs 35 interim dividend has been determined as Jan. 16, 2026.
Lastly, for Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, the record date is Jan. 16 as well.
ALSO READ
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: TCS, Jaro Institute In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
Stock Splits
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5; ex-split and record date: Jan. 12.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 5 to Rs 1; ex-split and record date: Jan. 14.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Jan 15.
Best Agrolife Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1; ex-split and record date: Jan 16.
Bonus Issues
Authum Investment & Infrastructure: An issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 new fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive four new fully paid-up equity share for every one existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set as Jan. 13.
Best Agrolife: An issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 new fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every two existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set as Jan. 16.