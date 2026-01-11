Corporate Actions This Week: TCS Interim Dividend, Kotak Mahindra 1:5 Stock Split

The week ahead is expected to witness key corporate action, with dividend announcements expected, along with bonus issues and stock split lined up.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be trading ex-date for its interim dividend this week, along with Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd., and TAAL Tech Ltd.

Additionally SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, and Best Agrolife Ltd have finalised their record date for upcoming stock splits this week.

Best Agrolife, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure are the two primary stocks to watch for upcoming bonus issues. With record dates of Jan. 16 and Jan. 13, respectively, investors must act quickly to secure these benefits.