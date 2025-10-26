Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split
The week ahead will have some prominent companies having stock splits and trading ex-dividends. The coming week will see a moderate amount of corporate actions.
In the upcoming week, Infosys Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.
To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd and Modern Insulators Ltd will be undertaking corporate spin-offs of their business assets on Oct. 31.
Dhani Services Ltd and Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd will be undertaking amalgamation actions on Oct. 28.
Infosys
Infosys Ltd. declared on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.
The company may disburse up to Rs 9,554 crore in dividend payments to the elligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.
The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.
360 One WAM
360 One WAM Ltd. on Friday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 242.54 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on day. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 15.
Other Stocks
Here is the complete list of stocks that will be announcing their ex-date and record date:
Stock Split
KSE Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share on Oct. 28.