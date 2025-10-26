Business NewsMarketsCorporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split
ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd and Modern Insulators Ltd will be undertaking corporate spin-offs of their business assets.

26 Oct 2025, 07:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&amp;T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The week ahead will have some prominent companies having stock splits and trading ex-dividends. The coming week will see a moderate amount of corporate actions.

In the upcoming week, Infosys Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.

To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd and Modern Insulators Ltd will be undertaking corporate spin-offs of their business assets on Oct. 31.

Dhani Services Ltd and Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd will be undertaking amalgamation actions on Oct. 28.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. declared on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.

The company may disburse up to Rs 9,554 crore in dividend payments to the elligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.

The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.

ALSO READ

Infosys Declares Rs 23 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Opinion
Infosys Declares Rs 23 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Read More

360 One WAM

360 One WAM Ltd. on Friday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 242.54 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on day. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 15.

ALSO READ

360 One WAM Declares Rs 6 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Opinion
360 One WAM Declares Rs 6 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Read More

Other Stocks

Here is the complete list of stocks that will be announcing their ex-date and record date:

ALSO READ

Dividend Stocks This Week: Infosys, 360 One WAM, Crisil And L&T Tech — Check Record Dates
Opinion
Dividend Stocks This Week: Infosys, 360 One WAM, Crisil And L&T Tech — Check Record Dates
Read More

Stock Split

KSE Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share on Oct. 28.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT