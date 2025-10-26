Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, L&T Tech To Trade Ex-Dividend, KSE To Issue Stock Split

The week ahead will have some prominent companies having stock splits and trading ex-dividends. The coming week will see a moderate amount of corporate actions.

In the upcoming week, Infosys Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend.

To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd and Modern Insulators Ltd will be undertaking corporate spin-offs of their business assets on Oct. 31.

Dhani Services Ltd and Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd will be undertaking amalgamation actions on Oct. 28.