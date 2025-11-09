Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys Buyback; Power Grid, ONGC, And More To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List

The upcoming week is packed with corporate action, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends, along with several high-profile buybacks, stock splits, and bonus issues.

This week, the market will focus on major events like the Infosys Ltd. Buy Back of Shares and a special dividend from Premco Global Ltd. Investors should also note the significant stock split and bonus issue from Sampre Nutritions Ltd.

Key names in focus this week include Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., and Infosys Ltd., among many others, which have ex-dividend or record dates coming up.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 10, 2025: