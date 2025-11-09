Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys Buyback; Power Grid, ONGC, And More To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
The upcoming week is packed with corporate action, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends, along with several high-profile buybacks, stock splits, and bonus issues.
This week, the market will focus on major events like the Infosys Ltd. Buy Back of Shares and a special dividend from Premco Global Ltd. Investors should also note the significant stock split and bonus issue from Sampre Nutritions Ltd.
Key names in focus this week include Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., and Infosys Ltd., among many others, which have ex-dividend or record dates coming up.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 10, 2025:
Dividends and Income Distributions This Week
Ex-Date on November 10
Ajanta Pharma Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 28 per share.
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 17 per share.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.
Route Mobile Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Transcorp International Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.20 per share.
Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution RITES.
POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT).
Ex-Date on November 11
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 70 per share.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Saregama India Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Astral Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Chalet Hotels Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Steelcast Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.36 per share.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Ex-Date on November 12
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 5.40 per share.
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Symphony Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Elitecon International Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.
Sagility Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.
Indus Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT).
Ex-Date on November 13
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 5.40 per share.
Adf Foods Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Patanjali Foods Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Sasken Technologies Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Knowledge Realty Trust: Income Distribution RITES.
Ex-Date on November 14
Premco Global Ltd: Special Dividend of Rs 36 per share.
D-Link (India) Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Birlasoft Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
JM Financial Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Saksoft Ltd: Interim Dividend.
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT).
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT).
Other Corporate Actions
Buy Backs In Focus
Infosys Ltd. and GHCL Ltd. will trade ex-date for their Buy Back of Shares on November 14, 2025.
Stock Split & Bonus Issue
Sampre Nutritions Ltd will trade ex-date on November 11, 2025, for a Stock Split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share, and a Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.
Websol Energy System Ltd will trade ex-date for a Stock Split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share on November 14, 2025.