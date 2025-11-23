Corporate Actions This Week: HDFC AMC Bonus Issue; PFC, Among Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 23, 2025.
The upcoming week is packed with corporate action, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends, along with several high-profile stock splits, and bonus issues.
This week, the market will focus on major events like the HDFC Asset bonus issue and dividend from Power Finance, AK Capital Services among other. Investors should also note the bonus issue from Thyrocare Technologies.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 23, 2025:
Dividend Stocks This Week
Ex-Date on November 25
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 55.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 25
Ex-Date on November 26
Power Finance Corporation Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 3.65 per share; Record Date: Nov 26
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.10 per share; Record Date: Nov 26
Ex-Date on November 27
AK Capital Services Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 16.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 27
Ex-Date on November 28
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share; Record Date: Nov 28
Meera Industries Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share; Record Date: Nov 28
Nile Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 5.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 28
Bonus Issues In Focus
Ex-Date on November 26
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd – Bonus Issue in ratio 1:1; Record Date: Nov 26
Ex-Date on November 28
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd – Bonus Issue in ratio 2:1; Record Date: Nov 28
Stock Split This Week
Ex-Date on November 28
Unison Metals Ltd – Stock Split: Face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1; Record Date: Nov 28