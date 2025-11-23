Business NewsMarketsCorporate Actions This Week: HDFC AMC Bonus Issue; PFC, Among Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
Corporate Actions This Week: HDFC AMC Bonus Issue; PFC, Among Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 23, 2025.

23 Nov 2025, 08:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Corporate Actions This Week
Corporate Actions This Week: HDFC AMC will trade ex bonus on Nov. 26
The upcoming week is packed with corporate action, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends, along with several high-profile stock splits, and bonus issues.

This week, the market will focus on major events like the HDFC Asset bonus issue and dividend from Power Finance, AK Capital Services among other. Investors should also note the bonus issue from Thyrocare Technologies.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 23, 2025:

Dividend Stocks  This Week

Ex-Date on November 25

  • Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 55.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 25

Ex-Date on November 26

  • Power Finance Corporation Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 3.65 per share; Record Date: Nov 26

  • Shyamkamal Investments Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.10 per share; Record Date: Nov 26

Ex-Date on November 27

  • AK Capital Services Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 16.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 27

Ex-Date on November 28

  • Aryavan Enterprise Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share; Record Date: Nov 28

  • Meera Industries Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share; Record Date: Nov 28

  • Nile Ltd – Interim Dividend of Rs 5.00 per share; Record Date: Nov 28

Bonus Issues In Focus

Ex-Date on November 26

  • HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd – Bonus Issue in ratio 1:1; Record Date: Nov 26

Ex-Date on November 28

  • Thyrocare Technologies Ltd – Bonus Issue in ratio 2:1; Record Date: Nov 28

Stock Split This Week

Ex-Date on November 28

  • Unison Metals Ltd – Stock Split: Face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1; Record Date: Nov 28

