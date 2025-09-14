Corporate Actions This Week: Godfrey Phillips, National Fertilizer, India Glycols, BEML And More

Business NewsMarketsCorporate Actions This Week: Godfrey Phillips, National Fertilizer, India Glycols, BEML And More
Among other important stocks to watch are Ahluwalia Contractrs, Sunteck Realty and Vipul Organics.

14 Sep 2025, 10:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Dividends and Record Dates
Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits (Image: Canva AI)
The week of Sept. 15, is filled with corporate actions, including dividends, a bonus issue, and a stock split. Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, you must buy shares before the ex-date to be eligible. The record date, which is typically the day after the ex-date, is used to determine which shareholders are on the company's books and will receive the benefit.

Final Dividends This Week

Record date on Sept. 22

  • DCW: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share

  • Sadhana Nitro Chem: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share

  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share

  • Josts Engineering Company: Final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share

  • Navneet Education: Final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share

  • Rolcon Engineering Company: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share

  • Swan Corp: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Gufic BioSciences: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • BEML: Final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share

  • Black Rose Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share

  • Divyashakti: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share

  • Fischer Medical Ventures: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Shalibhadra Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.04 per share

  • Gujarat Craft Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Asian Star Company: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share

  • Om Infra: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

  • Archit Organosys: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Madhuveer Com 18 Network: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Paisalo Digital: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share

  • Cybertech Systems & Software: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

  • GTV Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Tirupati Foam: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Aurionpro Solutions: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share

  • National Fertilizer: Final dividend of Rs 1.56 per share

  • Lahoti Overseas: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Hazoor Multi Projects: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share

  • SMS Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

  • Ruchira Papers: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share

Record date on Sept. 23

  • India Glycols: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share

  • Steel Strips Wheels: Final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share

  • Zodiac Ventures: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Shervani Industrial Syndicate: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share

  • Mold-Tek Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share

  • ITL Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Premier Explosives: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share

  • Bambino Agro Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.16 per share

  • S P Capital Financing: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Vipul Organics: Final dividend of Rs 0.08 per share

  • Inani Marbles & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.02 per share

  • Padam Cotton Yarns: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Signet Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Navkar Urbanstructure: Final dividend of Rs 0.005 per share

  • Sunteck Realty: Final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share

  • Talbros Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share

  • Best Agrolife: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share

  • Intense Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share

  • Vedavaag Systems: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • Mold-Tek Packaging: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

  • Sicagen India: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • NIBE: Final dividend of Rs 0.125 per share

  • Dhabriya Polywood: Final dividend of Rs 0.07 per share

  • Emerald Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.009 per share

  • Loyal Equipments: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Panorama Studios International: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • KMS Medisurgi: Final dividend of Rs 0.005 per share

  • Dev Information Technology: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

  • AVG Logistics: Final dividend of Rs 0.12 per share

  • Aartech Solonics: Final dividend of Rs 0.025 per share

  • Shelter Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 0.035 per share

  • Cargotrans Maritime: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

Record date on Sept. 24

  • Suryalata Spinning Mills: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share

  • SMS Lifesciences India: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share

Record date on Sept. 25

  • Evans Electric: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share

  • HP Adhesives: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share

  • Adtech Systems: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share

  • Record date on Sept. 26

  • West Leisure Resorts: Final dividend of Rs 0.01 per share

  • Caspian Corporate Services: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share

Bonus Issue And Stock Split

  • Godfrey Phillips India: Has a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 on Sept. 16.

  • GHV Infra Projects: Has a stock split in the ratio of 5:10 on Sept. 16.

