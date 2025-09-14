Corporate Actions This Week: Godfrey Phillips, National Fertilizer, India Glycols, BEML And More
Among other important stocks to watch are Ahluwalia Contractrs, Sunteck Realty and Vipul Organics.
The week of Sept. 15, is filled with corporate actions, including dividends, a bonus issue, and a stock split. Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, you must buy shares before the ex-date to be eligible. The record date, which is typically the day after the ex-date, is used to determine which shareholders are on the company's books and will receive the benefit.
Final Dividends This Week
Record date on Sept. 22
DCW: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share
Sadhana Nitro Chem: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share
Josts Engineering Company: Final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share
Navneet Education: Final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share
Rolcon Engineering Company: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share
Swan Corp: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Gufic BioSciences: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
BEML: Final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share
Black Rose Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share
Divyashakti: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share
Fischer Medical Ventures: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Shalibhadra Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.04 per share
Gujarat Craft Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Asian Star Company: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share
Om Infra: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
Archit Organosys: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Madhuveer Com 18 Network: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Paisalo Digital: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share
Cybertech Systems & Software: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
GTV Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Tirupati Foam: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Aurionpro Solutions: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share
National Fertilizer: Final dividend of Rs 1.56 per share
Lahoti Overseas: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Hazoor Multi Projects: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share
SMS Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
Ruchira Papers: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share
Record date on Sept. 23
India Glycols: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share
Steel Strips Wheels: Final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share
Zodiac Ventures: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Shervani Industrial Syndicate: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share
Mold-Tek Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share
ITL Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Premier Explosives: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share
Bambino Agro Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.16 per share
S P Capital Financing: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Vipul Organics: Final dividend of Rs 0.08 per share
Inani Marbles & Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.02 per share
Padam Cotton Yarns: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Signet Industries: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Navkar Urbanstructure: Final dividend of Rs 0.005 per share
Sunteck Realty: Final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share
Talbros Engineering: Final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share
Best Agrolife: Final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share
Intense Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share
Vedavaag Systems: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Mold-Tek Packaging: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
Sicagen India: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
NIBE: Final dividend of Rs 0.125 per share
Dhabriya Polywood: Final dividend of Rs 0.07 per share
Emerald Finance: Final dividend of Rs 0.009 per share
Loyal Equipments: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Panorama Studios International: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
KMS Medisurgi: Final dividend of Rs 0.005 per share
Dev Information Technology: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
AVG Logistics: Final dividend of Rs 0.12 per share
Aartech Solonics: Final dividend of Rs 0.025 per share
Shelter Pharma: Final dividend of Rs 0.035 per share
Cargotrans Maritime: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Record date on Sept. 24
Suryalata Spinning Mills: Final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share
SMS Lifesciences India: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share
Record date on Sept. 25
Evans Electric: Final dividend of Rs 0.15 per share
HP Adhesives: Final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share
Adtech Systems: Final dividend of Rs 0.10 per share
Record date on Sept. 26
West Leisure Resorts: Final dividend of Rs 0.01 per share
Caspian Corporate Services: Final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share
Bonus Issue And Stock Split
Godfrey Phillips India: Has a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 on Sept. 16.
GHV Infra Projects: Has a stock split in the ratio of 5:10 on Sept. 16.