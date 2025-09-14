Corporate Actions This Week: Godfrey Phillips, National Fertilizer, India Glycols, BEML And More

The week of Sept. 15, is filled with corporate actions, including dividends, a bonus issue, and a stock split. Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, you must buy shares before the ex-date to be eligible. The record date, which is typically the day after the ex-date, is used to determine which shareholders are on the company's books and will receive the benefit.