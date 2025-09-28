Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock Split This Week: Glenmark Pharma, Star Housing Finance, Paushak And More

After a bustling week of bonus issues and stock splits, corporates seem to be slowing down on their actions.

This week Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will trade ex-dividend, along with three bonus issues by Gee Ltd. Paushak Ltd. and Shipla Medicare Ltd. in ratios of 1:1, 3:1, and 1:1 respectively.

Other names in focus this week include — Seshachal Technologies Ltd., Star Housing Finance Ltd, Trustedge Capital Ltd, GEE Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd, and U. H. Zaveri Ltd.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.