Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock Split This Week: Glenmark Pharma, Star Housing Finance, Paushak And More
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.
After a bustling week of bonus issues and stock splits, corporates seem to be slowing down on their actions.
This week Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will trade ex-dividend, along with three bonus issues by Gee Ltd. Paushak Ltd. and Shipla Medicare Ltd. in ratios of 1:1, 3:1, and 1:1 respectively.
Other names in focus this week include — Seshachal Technologies Ltd., Star Housing Finance Ltd, Trustedge Capital Ltd, GEE Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd, and U. H. Zaveri Ltd.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Interim Dividends This Week
Glenmark Pharma is the only company that will trade ex-dividend this week. The record date for the same is Oct 3. The value of the dividend is Rs 2.50.
Bonus Issues
Gee Ltd. has recommended a bonus issue in a ratio of 1:1, meaning that. One fully paid-up equity share will be issued to investors for every one held. The record date for the same is Oct 3.
Apart from Gee, Paushak and Shipla Medicare will be issuing bonus issues to their investors in the ratios of 3:1 and 1:1, respectively. The record date for the same is Oct 3 as well.
Stock Split
Paushak and Sumeet Industries are the two companies to trade ex-split this week. The record date for both companies is Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. D-Street investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.
Paushak Ltd. is set to see a stock split from Rs 10 face to Rs 5 per share. The splir will be 1:2 ratio and the record date is Oct. 3.
Sumeet Industries Ltd. is also set to split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share in the ratio 1:5. And the record date will also be Oct. 3.
While these actions increase the liquidity of the stock by making the share price lower and more accessible to a wider range of investors, it is important to remember that they do not affect the overall market value of an investor's total holding. The total investment value remains unchanged as the share price adjusts proportionally to the split ratio on the ex-date.
Rights Issue of Equity Shares
Star Housing Finance, Trustedge Capital, and U. H. Zaveri are the companies that have decided to raise funds via rights issue this week. Here are the record dates:
Star Housing Finance: Record Date is Sept 30, 2025.
Trustedge Capital Ltd: Record Date is Oct 1, 2025.
U. H. Zaveri Ltd: Record Date is Oct 3, 2025.
Besides this, Seshachal Technologies will see a reduction of capital with the record date set as Sept 29, and Shivom Investment & Consultancy will see a resolution plan suspension with Oct. 3 as the record date.