Corporate Actions This Week: Fairchem Organics Buyback, Orient Technologies 1:10 Bonus Issue — Check Full List
Investors should particularly track Fairchem Organics Ltd's share buyback and the 1:10 bonus issue from Orient Technologies Ltd.
The upcoming week will feature a focused list of corporate actions, including a notable buyback and multiple bonus issues. Investors should particularly track Fairchem Organics Ltd's share buyback and the 1:10 bonus issue from Orient Technologies Ltd, both scheduled for the beginning of the week.
Market attention will also shift toward the micro-cap space later in the week with a significant stock split from A-1 Ltd and an income distribution from Energy Infrastructure Trust.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of January 5, 2026:
Buybacks and Income Distributions
Fairchem Organics Ltd will be in focus on Jan 05 as it trades ex-date for its Buy Back of Shares. Meanwhile, investors in Infrastructure Investment Trusts should note that Energy Infrastructure Trust has scheduled an Income Distribution (InvIT) with an ex-date of Jan. 9.
Bonus Issues and Stock Splits
Two companies have declared bonus issues in the ratio of 1:10 this week. Orient Technologies Ltd will trade ex-bonus on Jan. 5, while Antariksh Industries Ltd will hit its ex-date on Jan. 9.
In the stock split category, A-1 Ltd will see its shares undergo a significant split. The company is set to trade ex-date on Jan. 8 for a stock split that will see the face value reduced from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share.