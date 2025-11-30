Corporate Actions This Week: Engineers India, CAMS, Apis India — Full List

Corporate actions in the first week of December 2025 will feature a mix of interim dividends, chunky bonus issues, and notable stock splits across mid- and small-cap counters.

This week, the Street will focus on events like the Mini Diamonds India stock split, an interim dividend from Engineers India, and a hefty bonus issue by Apis India, among others. Investors should also track fresh bonus shares from Interiors & More, which could drive interest in the small-cap space