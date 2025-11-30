Corporate Actions This Week: Engineers India, CAMS, Apis India — Full List
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 30, 2025.
Corporate actions in the first week of December 2025 will feature a mix of interim dividends, chunky bonus issues, and notable stock splits across mid- and small-cap counters.
This week, the Street will focus on events like the Mini Diamonds India stock split, an interim dividend from Engineers India, and a hefty bonus issue by Apis India, among others. Investors should also track fresh bonus shares from Interiors & More, which could drive interest in the small-cap space
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of November 30, 2025:
Dividend Stocks This Week
Ex-Date on December 3
Marsons – Interim Dividend of Re 1 per share; Record Date: Dec 3
Ex-Date on December 4
Engineers India – Interim Dividend of Re 1 per share; Record Date: Dec 4
Bonus Issues In Focus
Ex-Date on December 5
Apis India – Bonus Issue in the hefty ratio 24:1; Record Date: Dec 5
Stock Split This Week
Mini Diamonds India – Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Dec 2
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) - Stock split from face value Rs 10 to Rs 2, effective Dec 5
Hindustan Unilever - Spin-off/demerger scheduled with ex-date on Dec 5