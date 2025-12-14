Corporate Actions This Week: Dr Lal PathLabs Bonus Issue; Can Fin Homes To Trade Ex-Dividend — Full List

The upcoming week will be light when it comes to corporate action, featuring a small list of companies that have declared buybacks, stock splits, dividends and bonus issues.

This week, the market will focus on eClerx Services Ltd. Buy Back of Shares and a dividend from Can Fin Homes Ltd. Investors should also note the significant stock split and bonus issue from Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. respectively.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of December 15, 2025: