Corporate Actions This Week: Dr Lal PathLabs Bonus Issue; Can Fin Homes To Trade Ex-Dividend — Full List
Corporate Actions This Week: Dr Lal PathLabs Bonus Issue; Can Fin Homes To Trade Ex-Dividend — Full List



14 Dec 2025, 11:56 AM IST i
Corporate Actions This Week
Corporate Actions This Week: Investors should also note the significant record dates for the corporate actions. (Image: Canva AI)
The upcoming week will be light when it comes to corporate action, featuring a small list of companies that have declared buybacks, stock splits, dividends and bonus issues.

This week, the market will focus on eClerx Services Ltd. Buy Back of Shares and a dividend from Can Fin Homes Ltd. Investors should also note the significant stock split and bonus issue from Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. respectively.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week of December 15, 2025:

Dividends and Right Issue

  • Can Fin Homes Ltd. to trade ex-dividend on Dec. 15 for its interim dividend.

  • While Tilak Ventures Ltd. will trade ex-date for right issue on Dec. 15, Krishival Foods Ltd. will trade ex-date on Dec. 17.

Other Corporate Actions

Buy Backs In Focus

  • eClerx Services will trade ex-date for their Buy Back of Shares on Dec. 17, 2025.

Stock Split & Bonus Issue

  • Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. will trade ex-date on Dec. 15 for a Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Additionally, Sylph Technologies Ltd. will trade ex-date on Dec. 17 for bonus issue of 5:11.

  • Dr. Lal PathLabs will trade ex-date on Dec. 19 for a Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

  • Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd. will trade ex-date for a Stock Split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share on Dec. 19, 2025.

