Corporate Actions This Week: Colgate, Coal India And HPCL In Focus

02 Nov 2025, 08:38 PM IST
The week's most anticipated action is from Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd., which will trade ex-split on Monday. (Photo: Freepik)
The Indian stock market is set for a busy week of corporate actions, headlined by a stock split from Colgate-Palmolive and significant dividend payouts from major public sector undertakings (PSUs) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

Investors must own shares before the ex-date to be eligible for any dividends, stock splits, or other specified actions.

Colgate Split and FMCG Payouts

The week's most anticipated action is from Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd., which will trade ex-split on Monday, Nov. 3. The move will subdivide the company's equity shares from a face value of Rs. 10 to Re. 1.

The FMCG sector will be in focus on Friday, Nov. 7, as several major companies trade ex-dividend. This includes Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 16.00 per share), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (Rs. 5 per share), and Dabur India Ltd. (Rs. 2.75 per share).

PSU Dividends and Other Key Actions

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are also prominent, in terms of corporate actions this coming week.

Coal India Ltd. will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, Nov. 4, for an interim payout of Rs. 10.00 per share. It is followed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. on Thursday, Nov. 6, with a dividend of Rs. 5 per share.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. has a notable interim dividend of Rs. 130 per share and Shree Cement Ltd. at Rs. 80 per share.

Other Stocks

A wide range of other companies, including several high-value dividend payers and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), also have corporate actions scheduled.

