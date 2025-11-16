Corporate Actions This Week: Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List

The upcoming week is packed with corporate actions, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends.

This week, the market will focus on major dividend payouts from the likes of Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints. NBCC (India), IRCTC, Sonata Software also have record dates lined up this week.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week starting November 17, 2025: