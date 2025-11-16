Corporate Actions This Week: Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
This week, the market will focus on major dividend payouts from the likes of Ashok Leyland, NBCC (India) and Sonata Software.
The upcoming week is packed with corporate actions, featuring a long list of companies that have declared interim dividends.
This week, the market will focus on major dividend payouts from the likes of Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints. NBCC (India), IRCTC, Sonata Software also have record dates lined up this week.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for the week starting November 17, 2025:
Dividends This Week
Ex-Date on November 17
Arfin India: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.11 per share.
Balrampur Chini Mills: Interim Dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.
EPL: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Gopal Snacks: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.
HB Portfolio: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
Pearl Global Industries: Interim Dividend of Rs 6.00 per share.
Surya Roshni: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Ex-Date on November 18
Man Infraconstruction: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.45 per share.
Amrutanjan Health Care: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
Ashok Leyland: Interim Dividend (amount not specified).
Asian Paints: Interim Dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.
Cochin Shipyard: Interim Dividend of Rs 4.00 per share.
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.07 per share.
Navneet Education: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Precision Wires India: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.35 per share.
Venus Pipes & Tubes: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Ex-Date on November 19
Banco Products (India): Interim Dividend of Rs 7.00 per share.
CARE Ratings: Interim Dividend of Rs 8.00 per share.
Capitalnumbers Infotech: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
Jamna Auto Industries: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
NBCC (India): Interim Dividend of Rs 0.21 per share.
Page Industries: Interim Dividend of Rs 125.00 per share.
PPAP Automotive: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.00 per share.
Shipping Corporation of India: Interim Dividend of Rs 3.00 per share.
Taparia Tools: Interim Dividend of Rs 32.50 per share.
Wealth First Portfolio Managers: Interim Dividend of Rs 4.00 per share.
Ex-Date on November 20
Container Corporation of India: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.60 per share.
POCL Enterprises: Interim Dividend (amount not specified).
Sayaji Hotels (Indore): Interim Dividend of Rs 0.80 per share.
Sun TV Network: Interim Dividend (amount not specified).
Talbros Automotive Components: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.20 per share.
Ex-Date on November 21
Acceleratebs India: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.20 per share.
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India): Interim Dividend of Rs 0.01 per share.
Career Point Edutech: Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Gabriel India: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.90 per share.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Interim Dividend of Rs 5.00 per share.
IL&FS Investment Managers: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Manba Finance: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Mobavenue AI Tech: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
MRF: Interim Dividend (amount not specified).
Info Edge (India): Interim Dividend of Rs 2.40 per share.
QGO Finance: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.
Sonata Software: Interim Dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.
Spice Islands Industries: Interim Dividend (amount not specified).
Xtglobal Infotech: Interim Dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.
Other Corporate Actions
Buy Backs In Focus
Autoriders International: Bonus issue of 5 shares for every 1 share held, with record date on Nov 18.