Coromandel International Stock Falls After Ammonia Gas Leak At Chennai Unit

Shares of Coromandel International Ltd. fell over 3% after reports of an ammonia gas leak at the company's fertiliser manufacturing unit at Ennore in north Chennai.

Over 25 people from neighbourhoods in the vicinity have been hospitalised due to the gas leak incident, as per a PTI report.

The company said that it noticed abnormality on Tuesday in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shoreside, outside the plant premises. "Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time," it said in a statement.