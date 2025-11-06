'Core Diagnostics' Margins In Double Digits By FY26-End': Metropolis Positive On Latest Acquisition

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is on track to scale the profitability of its recent acquisition, Core Diagnostics, with the company targeting alignment to the company's blended margins as a whole within three years.

The integration is already yielding significant results, according to Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare, who pointed out the road ahead for the entity's margin going forward.

Metropolis Healthcare acquired Delhi-NCR-based Core Diagnostics in late 2024 for a total consideration of Rs 247 crore, a move that was seen as a strategic play to bolster the company's portfolio in high-end cancer diagnostics and expand its footprint in Northern and Eastern India.

"When we acquired Core Diagnostics, we were at a breakeven [in] Q4FY25. First quarter of FY26, we got low single-digit margins, and in Q2 we got high single-digit margins. By the time we exit [this] year, we expect to close to a double-digit margin," Chemmenkotil told NDTV Profit.