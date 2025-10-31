Business NewsMarketsCopper To Gold Ratio Hits 50-Year Low; Jefferies Calls for Copper-Led Reversion
ADVERTISEMENT

Copper To Gold Ratio Hits 50-Year Low; Jefferies Calls for Copper-Led Reversion

Jefferies maintains the view that copper is trading at an extreme discount when priced in gold, making the probability of a copper-led reversion exceptionally high.

31 Oct 2025, 01:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jefferies maintains the view that copper is trading at an extreme discount when priced in gold, making the probability of a copper-led reversion exceptionally high (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Jefferies maintains the view that copper is trading at an extreme discount when priced in gold, making the probability of a copper-led reversion exceptionally high (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The copper-to-gold price ratio has fallen to its lowest point in the last five decades, trading more than two standard deviations below its historical mean.

This extreme discount, with copper priced exceptionally cheaply relative to gold, has led Jefferies to note that some degree of mean reversion is inevitable, and the fundamental drivers for this correction are likely to come from the copper side of the equation.

The Extreme Discount and Outlook

Jefferies notes that the ratio of the copper price to the gold price is at a 50-year low. This historical anomaly strongly suggests that copper is currently undervalued when priced in gold terms.

The implication is a bullish outlook for copper, driven by its underlying market dynamics, which are expected to narrow this valuation gap.

The Dynamics Behind the Divergence

The Copper: Gold ratio serves as a key indicator, reflecting the relative strength of different economic factors influencing each metal.

ALSO READ

Gold Falters As Fed Chair Opens Door To Holding Rates In December
Opinion
Gold Falters As Fed Chair Opens Door To Holding Rates In December
Read More

What Drives the Ratio Down?

The current low ratio reflects the strength of factors typically influential for gold, such as the elevated geopolitical risk, the current US fiscal situation and the sustained global central bank gold buying.

Gold’s price has been notably strong, rising over 50% year-to-date, partly due to its unique status as a speculative hedge against currency debasement.

The Copper Catalyst

The ratio is currently less sensitive to traditional copper drivers, such as global economic growth and the strength of emerging markets.

Since the ratio already strips out major inverse correlations like the US Dollar's strength and general inflation impacts, Jefferies anticipates that the correction or mean reversion, will be fundamentally driven by a future reassertion of copper's demand drivers.

Jefferies maintains the view that copper is trading at an extreme discount when priced in gold, making the probability of a copper-led reversion exceptionally high.

ALSO READ

World Gold Council: Gold Demand Hits All-Time Quarterly Record
Opinion
World Gold Council: Gold Demand Hits All-Time Quarterly Record
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT