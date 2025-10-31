Copper To Gold Ratio Hits 50-Year Low; Jefferies Calls for Copper-Led Reversion

The copper-to-gold price ratio has fallen to its lowest point in the last five decades, trading more than two standard deviations below its historical mean.

This extreme discount, with copper priced exceptionally cheaply relative to gold, has led Jefferies to note that some degree of mean reversion is inevitable, and the fundamental drivers for this correction are likely to come from the copper side of the equation.

The Extreme Discount and Outlook

Jefferies notes that the ratio of the copper price to the gold price is at a 50-year low. This historical anomaly strongly suggests that copper is currently undervalued when priced in gold terms.

The implication is a bullish outlook for copper, driven by its underlying market dynamics, which are expected to narrow this valuation gap.

The Dynamics Behind the Divergence

The Copper: Gold ratio serves as a key indicator, reflecting the relative strength of different economic factors influencing each metal.