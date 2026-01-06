Copper Surges To Fresh Record As Inventories ‘Locked In The US’

Base metals have seen a very strong start to 2026, with the LMEX Index that tracks the main six including copper surging to the highest level since March 2022, when the sector peaked. The red metal — used in wires and cables — has now racked up a gain of more than 20% since late November, while aluminum has rallied to the highest level in more than three years

President Donald Trump fueled a rush to ship copper to the US in the first half of last year, before choosing to exempt refined metal from tariffs, prompting a pause. The trade then revived in recent months as a plan to revisit the question of levies caused local prices once again to trade at a premium. US copper imports in December jumped to the highest since July.

“The logic behind this rally remains,” said Li. “We need to track the trend and not get fixated on absolute price levels.”

Equity markets have also rallied as the new year gets underway, with investors largely brushing off tensions in Venezuela to extend a three-year bull run fueled by demand for technology and artificial-intelligence–linked shares. The weakening dollar has also lent a tailwind to copper and other commodities priced in the currency as investors have piled into the so-called debasement trade.