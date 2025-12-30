Copper Racks Up Longest Rally Since 2017 With Bulls At the Helm

Copper headed for the longest winning run since 2017 in a December rally powered by the prospect of more stress in the supply chain.

The metal rose as much as 3% to $12,594 a ton to put it on track for a eighth day of gains, with positive sentiment showing resilience. Traders have been rushing metal to the US in anticipation of potential tariffs, tightening the market in the rest of the world.

Copper hit a record just below $13,000 a ton on Monday in an end-of-year surge, before paring gains. Futures have rallied by more than 40% this year, setting up the biggest annual advance since 2009. A weaker US dollar — which makes metals less costly for buyers in other currencies — has also helped to bolster the gains, with a gauge of the greenback losing about 8% in 2025.