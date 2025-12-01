Copper Holds Near Record High As Supply Fears Grip Global Market

Copper advanced to a record high in London on fears the global market is heading for a supply crunch.

The metal rose as much as 0.9% to $11,294.5 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a peak reached on Friday before trimming gains, while futures on the Comex in the US surged as much as 1.6%. A rush to get copper to America ahead of possible import tariffs looks set to exacerbate shortfalls elsewhere as miners struggle to keep up with demand.

The sharp moves higher came after a major copper conference in Shanghai last week highlighted signs of supply stress following a year of unplanned mine disruptions. Smelters are facing tough talks with miners over annual ore supply, while yearly premiums spiked and major trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. warned of metal shortages next year.