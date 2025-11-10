Copper Has Potential To Reshape Wealth Creation In 5–10 Years: Analyst

While chasing the strong gold and silver rally, Indian investors might be missing the opportunity to bet on a metal that is forming the backbone of the future economy.

Copper is a metal with a potential to "reshape wealth in the next 5-10 years", according to Sujay U, a senior analyst at Bengaluru-based AB InBev.

In a post on LinkedIn, Sujay highlighted that copper is quietly becoming the backbone of the global economy. Every electric vehicle, solar panel, 5G tower, charging station and data centre relies on it. "You already use it 100 times a day without realising it," Sujay said, detailing the factors that could help Copper explode in value.

According to Sujay, the simple math is that the world is going electric, which runs on copper wires. “One of the world’s biggest copper mines, Grasberg (Indonesia), has faced shutdowns due to floods and accidents, and the result is production risk of 600,000+ tons by 2026. This is the major supply shock,” he said.

Sujay further explained that new copper mines take 10-15 years to start, existing mines are running out, creating a gap.