Consumption To Technology: Systematix’s Nikhil Khandelwal Shares Sectors To Watch Out For In IPO Segment

India’s initial public offering (IPO) market stands out for its sectoral diversity, offering investors choices across a wide range of companies, according to Nikhil Khandelwal, Managing Director (MD) of Systematix Group.

On being asked about which will be the big themes driving IPO activity over the next three to four months, he picked consumption, technology and financial services.

“In terms of volume of activity, the most will be consumption, technology and financial services. There will be a fair bit of action in pharma and health care because that sector has become extremely invested and owned by private equity funds. The industrial sector will also continue to see a significant amount of deal action,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

He noted that financials remain an “evergreen” space and cited the listing of Tata Capital as a major upcoming float.

For retail investors navigating the busy primary market, Khandelwal offered a word of caution.

“Seeing the quality of the anchor investors should be one very big benchmark of the kind of companies they want to invest in. Avoid a lot of smaller IPOs. It's better to be invested in larger floats with the higher quality institutional investors who come through an anchor book,” he said.