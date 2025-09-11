Consumption Edges Out Investment Amid India's Tax Reforms: TRUST MF's Mihir Vora

The Indian stock market has been subdued over the last month, despite the recent tax reform push by the Modi government. The GST Council has announced rate cuts for various consumer goods and the government has indicated economic reforms.

In an environment where signs of rural demand recovery are visible and GST along with income tax cuts may add fuel in urban India, TRUST Mutual Fund's top fund manager is eyeing better prospects for the consumption space.

"From being heavily investment-weighted eight months ago, our portfolio allocation is now balanced between consumption and investment," said Mihir Vora, chief investment officer at the firm. "Structurally, we can't do away with the investment theme as the government has to maintain focus on capex, infrastructure, etc."