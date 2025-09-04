Consumer Durables Rally On GST Rate Cuts: PG Electroplast, Amber Ent Lead Gains

The Indian consumer durables sector sectors see a surge stock prices after the government's GST rate cut on key products. The GST Council has slashed the tax on air-conditioning machines, dishwashers, and all televisions, including those above 32 inches, from 28% to 18%.

UBS, for instance, has a direct positive view on the GST changes, noting that the increased affordability will directly benefit companies like Voltas and Havells. Similarly, Macquarie has taken a bullish stance on the sector, initiating an 'outperform' rating on several companies including Kaynes, Avalon, Syrma SGS, Dixon, and Amber, while maintaining a 'neutral' rating on Cyient DLM.

This strong brokerage commentary bets on a consumption boost. Following this, shares of major players in the consumer durables and electronics manufacturing services space, such as Voltas, Havells, and Dixon Technologies, have seen their stock prices rise.