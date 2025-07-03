Container Corp Bonus Issue: Last Day To Buy This PSU Stock Before Record Date

Shares of Container Corp. of India are in focus on Thursday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the bonus shares before the stock goes ex/record-date. The record date is July 4, 2025.

The record date is vital to decide which shareholders will receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

Concor will issue a new fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for every four held. The deemed date of allotment of Concor bonus shares will be July 7 and these shares will be made available for trading on July 8.