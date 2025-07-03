Container Corp Bonus Issue: Last Day To Buy This PSU Stock Before Record Date
Container Corp. of India
Shares of Container Corp. of India are in focus on Thursday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the bonus shares before the stock goes ex/record-date. The record date is July 4, 2025.
The record date is vital to decide which shareholders will receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Concor will issue a new fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for every four held. The deemed date of allotment of Concor bonus shares will be July 7 and these shares will be made available for trading on July 8.
The Union government owns a 54.8% stake in Concor. Over 3 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh have 4.52% equity, as per the latest shareholding data on the BSE.
Concor is a public sector undertaking that is engaged in the transportation and handling of containers. The last time the company issued bonus shares was in February 2019 in the 1:4 ratio.
The PSU has also paid two dividends in 2025 — an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 in February and a final dividend of Rs 2 in June.
Concor Share Price Movement
Shares of Concor were trading 0.85% higher at Rs 750.55 apiece as of 10:55 a.m., compared to a 0.4% gain the Nifty 50. The relative strength index was 43 and the total traded value was Rs 24.5 crore.
The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months and 4.8% so far this year.